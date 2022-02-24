Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 819 cases per 100k

Between February 17 and February 23, there were 1,237 cases giving a seven day rate of 819 per 100,000, down from 838 on Wednesday.

Fermanagh & Omagh (647), Mid Ulster (704), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (761), Newry, Mourne & Down (712) and Causeway Coast and Glens (791) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,110), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,006), North Down (1,000), Belfast (902) and Mid & East Antrim (835).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 857.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 22 and February 23 was 190.

In total 54,841 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.