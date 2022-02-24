No COVID-19 patients in ICU in Altnagelvin but hospital 8.73% over capacity
There are no longer any COVID-19 patients in ICU at Altnagelvin but the hospital is still 8.73 per cent over capacity, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Three COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.
Their age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (two patients) and 70-79 (one patient).
Figures show 43 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.
There were no ICU beds at Altnagelvin occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (60%) of ten ICU beds were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four beds (40%) were free.
Three patients were being ventilated - none were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 9.58% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 84.51% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 8.73% over capacity; 5.92% were ‘awaiting admission.’