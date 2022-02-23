Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 838 cases per 100k

Between February 16 and February 22, there were 1,266 cases giving a seven day rate of 838 per 100,000, down from 891 on Tuesday.

Fermanagh & Omagh (634), Mid Ulster (753), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (760), Newry, Mourne & Down (761) and Causeway Coast and Glens (809) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,681), Ards & North Down (1,029), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,015), Belfast (931) and Mid & East Antrim (853).

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 881.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 21 and February 22 was 166.

In total 54,651 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.