Derry COVID-19 rate falls to 838 cases per 100k
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen to 838 cases per 100,000, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between February 16 and February 22, there were 1,266 cases giving a seven day rate of 838 per 100,000, down from 891 on Tuesday.
Fermanagh & Omagh (634), Mid Ulster (753), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (760), Newry, Mourne & Down (761) and Causeway Coast and Glens (809) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.
All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,681), Ards & North Down (1,029), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,015), Belfast (931) and Mid & East Antrim (853).
The average rate for the north is 881.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 21 and February 22 was 166.
In total 54,651 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 119,464 have been administered in BT48 and 123,717 have been administered in BT47 - 243,181 in total in Derry