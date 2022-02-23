Two admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID; hospital 9.09% over capacity

Their age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (one patient) and 60-69 (one patient).

Figures show 43 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Altnagelvin Hospital

One (11.11%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (66.67%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two beds (22.22%) were free.

Four patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.