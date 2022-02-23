Two admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID; hospital 9.09% over capacity
Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Tuesday and the hospital is 9.09 per cent over capacity, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Their age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (one patient) and 60-69 (one patient).
Figures show 43 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.
One (11.11%) out of ten ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (66.67%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two beds (22.22%) were free.
Four patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 8.81% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 79.55% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 9.09% over capacity; 11.65% were ‘awaiting admission.’