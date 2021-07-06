Derry COVID-19 rate rises slightly to 364.9 cases per 100,000

Between June 27 and July 2, there were 552 cases giving a seven day rate of 364.9 per 100,000, up from 362.2 on Monday.

Mid and East Antrim (63.2), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (78.2), Fermanagh and Omagh (80.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (99), Ards and North Down (104.5), Lisburn and Castlereagh (119.9), Mid Ulster (129.3.), Belfast (140.6), Causeway Coast and Glens (200.2) and Newry, Mourne and Down (255.3) all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 152.2.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between July 4 and July 5 was 73..

In total 14,163 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.