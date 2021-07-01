Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 281.6 cases per 100,000

Between June 24 and June 30, there were 426 cases giving a seven day rate of 281.6 per 100,000, a rise from 275.6 on Wednesday.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (47.2), Fermanagh and Omagh (60.5), Mid and East Antrim (61), Mid Ulster (66.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (75.3), Ards and North Down (76.7), Belfast (79.8), Lisburn and Castlereagh (90.4),Causeway Coast and Glens (118.8) and Newry, Mourne and Down (178.6) all have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 104.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between June 29 and June 30 was 59.

COVID-19 rate continues to rise in BT48 and BT47 post code areas of DerryIn total 13,772 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.