COVID-19 rate continues to rise in BT48 and BT47 post code areas of Derry

Between June 21 and June 27 there were 194 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 318.8, a significant increase from 266.2 over the June 14 and June 20 period.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 139 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 224.7, a large rise from 140.6 this time last week.

A fresh breakdown of COVID-19 rates by post code area were published on Monday afternoon.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 28 cases giving a prevalence rate of 104.1 cases per 100,000, a rise from 85.5 last week.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were two COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 25.3, no change week-on-week.

The BT48 postcode area has the third highest prevalence rate for COVID-19 in the north.