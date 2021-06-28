COVID-19 rate continues to rise in BT48 and BT47 post code areas of Derry

The COVID-19 rate continues to rise in both the BT48 and BT47 postcode areas of Derry.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 28th June 2021, 3:35 pm
Updated Monday, 28th June 2021, 3:36 pm

Between June 21 and June 27 there were 194 SARS-CoV-2 cases on the cityside (BT48) giving a rate per 100,000 of 318.8, a significant increase from 266.2 over the June 14 and June 20 period.

In the BT47 postal area - the Waterside to Dungiven - there were 139 positive tests over the same weekly period giving a rate per 100,000 of 224.7, a large rise from 140.6 this time last week.

A fresh breakdown of COVID-19 rates by post code area were published on Monday afternoon.

In Strabane (BT82) there were 28 cases giving a prevalence rate of 104.1 cases per 100,000, a rise from 85.5 last week.

In Castlederg (BT81) there were two COVID-19 cases giving a case rate of 25.3, no change week-on-week.

The BT48 postcode area has the third highest prevalence rate for COVID-19 in the north.

The BT31 postal code area of Castlewellan and its hinterland now has the highest case rate with 708.2 per 100,000. Neighbouring Newcastle (BT33) also has a higher rate than Derry. The rate there is 461.1 cases per 100,000.

