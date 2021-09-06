Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 722.5 cases after falling consistently for over a week

Between August 30 and September 5, there were 1,093 cases giving a seven day rate of 722.5 per 100,000, up from 629.3 on Friday.

Derry/Strabane is once again recording the highest rate in the north.

Ards and North Down (350), Antrim and Newtownabbey (416.7), Causeway Coast and Glens (459.8), Mid Ulster (476.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (480.2), Belfast (494.8), Lisburn and Castlereagh (504.8), Mid and East Antrim (537.1), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (640.1) and Fermanagh and Omagh (688.3) all have lower rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 529.3.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between September 4 and September 5 was 214.

In total 22,671 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.