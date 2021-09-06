14 COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin over weekend

The age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (1 patient), 20-39 (3 patients), 40-49 (3 patients), 50-59 (1 patients), 60-69 (2 patients), 70-79 (3 patients) and over 80 (1 patient).

At midnight on Sunday 88 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Seven (63.64%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four ICU bed (36.36%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and no beds were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Eight ICU patients in total were being ventilated - six were COVID-19 patients.