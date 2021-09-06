14 COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin over weekend

Fourteen more people - including a patient younger than 20 and three aged between 20 and 39 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 6th September 2021, 2:48 pm
Updated Monday, 6th September 2021, 2:54 pm

The age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (1 patient), 20-39 (3 patients), 40-49 (3 patients), 50-59 (1 patients), 60-69 (2 patients), 70-79 (3 patients) and over 80 (1 patient).

At midnight on Sunday 88 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.

Seven (63.64%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four ICU bed (36.36%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and no beds were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Eight ICU patients in total were being ventilated - six were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 15.74% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 78.43% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 4.66% over capacity; 5.83% were ‘awaiting admission.’