14 COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin over weekend
Fourteen more people - including a patient younger than 20 and three aged between 20 and 39 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend.
The age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (1 patient), 20-39 (3 patients), 40-49 (3 patients), 50-59 (1 patients), 60-69 (2 patients), 70-79 (3 patients) and over 80 (1 patient).
At midnight on Sunday 88 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals.
Seven (63.64%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were being used to treat a COVID-19 patient; four ICU bed (36.36%) were occupied by patients with other conditions; and no beds were free.
Eight ICU patients in total were being ventilated - six were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 15.74% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 78.43% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was operating at 4.66% over capacity; 5.83% were ‘awaiting admission.’