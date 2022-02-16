Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 825 cases per 100k
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen to 825 cases per 100,000, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between February 9 and February 15, there were 1,246 cases giving a seven day rate of 825 per 100,000, up slightly from 816 on Tuesday.
Only Fermanagh & Omagh (734) and Newry, Mourne & Down (808) have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,287), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,106), Ards & North Down (1,094), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,079), Mid & East Antrim (1,058), Belfast (1,055), Mid Ulster (877) and Causeway Coast & Glens (844).
The average rate for the north is 1,000.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 14 and February 15 was 224.
In total 53,328 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 119,148 have been administered in BT48 and 123,177 have been administered in BT47 - 242,325 in total in Derry