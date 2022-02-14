Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 829 cases per 100k

Between February 7 and February 13, there were 1,252 cases giving a seven day rate of 829 per 100,000, up slightly from 821 on Friday.

Only Fermanagh and Omagh has a lower rate than Derry at 772 cases per 100,000.

All other areas have lower rates than Derry including Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,420), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,235), Ards & North Down (1,232), Belfast (1,216), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,200), Mid & East Antrim (1,146), Newry, Mourne & Down (921), Mid Ulster (969) and Causeway Coast & Glens (884).

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,109.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 12 and February 13 was 134.

In total 52,909 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.