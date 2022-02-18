Derry COVID-19 rate rises to 872 cases per 100k
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen to 872 cases per 100,000, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between February 11 and February 17, there were 1,318 cases giving a seven day rate of 872 per 100,000, up from 852 on Thursday.
Fermanagh & Omagh (719), Newry, Mourne & Down (804), Causeway Coast and Glens (825) and Mid Ulster (861) all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
All other areas have higher rates than Derry including Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,222), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,093), Ards & North Down (1,063), Belfast (993), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (962) and Mid & East Antrim (945).
The average rate for the north is 958.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between February 16 and February 17 was 205.
In total 53,793 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 119,257 have been administered in BT48 and 123,522 have been administered in BT47 - 242,779 in total in Derry