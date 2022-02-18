No Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions; midnight occupancy at lowest point in 7 months
There were no COVID-19 admissions at Altnagelvin on Thursday and midnight occupancy in the Western Trust is at its lowest level in seven months, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Figures show 33 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday. This is as low as it has been since July 17 last year.
Two (22.22%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (44.44%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three beds (33.33%) were free.
Four patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.
In terms of general occupancy 8.26% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 81.77% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.71% over capacity; 9.97% were ‘awaiting admission.’