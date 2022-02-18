No Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions; midnight occupancy at lowest point in 7 months

Figures show 33 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday. This is as low as it has been since July 17 last year.

Two (22.22%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (44.44%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three beds (33.33%) were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four patients were being ventilated - one was a COVID-19 patient.