Derry COVID rate below 300 cases per 100,000 for only third time since July

Between November 3 and November 9, there were 449 cases giving a seven day rate of 296.8 per 100,000, down from 300.8 on Tuesday.

The rate has only fallen below 300 per 100,000 three times since July 1 (281.6) - twice before Hallowe'en and yesterday.

Belfast (407.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (408), Mid and East Antrim (451.6), Lisburn and Castlereagh (458.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (464.4), Mid Ulster (471.3), Antrim and Newtownabbey (503.8), Ards and North Down (509.5), Causeway Coast and Glens (571), and Fermanagh and Omagh (585.2), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 463.4.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 8 and November 9 was 77.

In total 27,977 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.