Four COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 3.06% over capacity
Four people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 50-59 (two patients) and 60-69 (one patient).
Figures show 60 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.
Five (41.67%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one (8.33%) bed was free.
Six patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 11.39% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 82.50% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 3.06% over capacity; 6.11% were ‘awaiting admission.’