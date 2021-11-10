Four COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 3.06% over capacity

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 50-59 (two patients) and 60-69 (one patient).

Figures show 60 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five (41.67%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one (8.33%) bed was free.

Six patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.