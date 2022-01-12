Derry COVID rate falls to 1,817.9 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen to 1,817.9 cases per 100,000, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between January 5 and January 11, there were 2,747 cases giving a seven day rate of 1,817.9 per 100,000, down from 2,369.8 on Tuesday.
Ards & North Down (1,171.2), Causeway Coast & Glens (1,172.2), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,234.5), Mid & East Antrim (1,266.5), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,368.3), Belfast (1,460.5), Fermanagh & Omagh (1,462.5), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,500.7), Newry, Mourne & Down (1,705.3) and Mid Ulster (1,763) and all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 1,473.7.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 10 and January 11 was 210.
In total 45,887 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 114,889 have been administered in BT48 and 118,383 have been administered in BT47 - 233,272 in total in Derry.