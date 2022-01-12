One COVID admission at Altnagelvin; hospital 2.85% over capacity
One person - a woman aged over 80 - was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 3:03 pm
Figures show 75 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.
Six (54.55%) out of 11 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (36.36%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one bed (9.09%) was free.
Six patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 12.54% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 82.34% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 2.85% over capacity; 5.13% were ‘awaiting admission.’