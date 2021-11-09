Derry COVID rate falls to 300.8 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen to 300.8 cases per 100,000 and is still clearly the lowest rate in the north.
Between November 2 and November 8, there were 455 cases giving a seven day rate of 300.8 per 100,000, down from 314 on Monday.
Belfast (383.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (383.8), Lisburn and Castlereagh (416.4), Mid and East Antrim (418.6), Mid Ulster (424.8), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (427.8), Antrim and Newtownabbey (473.9), Causeway Coast and Glens (497.1), Ards and North Down (495) and Fermanagh and Omagh (559.6), all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 432.2.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 7 and November 8 was 41.
In total 27,900 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 91,058 have been administered in BT48 and 94,865 have been administered in BT47 - 185,923 in total in Derry.