Derry COVID rate falls to 300.8 cases per 100,000

Between November 2 and November 8, there were 455 cases giving a seven day rate of 300.8 per 100,000, down from 314 on Monday.

Belfast (383.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (383.8), Lisburn and Castlereagh (416.4), Mid and East Antrim (418.6), Mid Ulster (424.8), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (427.8), Antrim and Newtownabbey (473.9), Causeway Coast and Glens (497.1), Ards and North Down (495) and Fermanagh and Omagh (559.6), all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 432.2.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 7 and November 8 was 41.

In total 27,900 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.