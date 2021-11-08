Derry COVID rate falls to 314 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen to 314 cases per 100,000 and remains easily the lowest rate in the north.
Between November 1 and November 7, there were 475 cases giving a seven day rate of 314 per 100,000, down from 321.9 on Friday.
Belfast (371.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (405.3), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (417.2), Mid and East Antrim (417.9), Lisburn and Castlereagh (419.9), Mid Ulster (434.3), Causeway Coast and Glens (486.8), Ards and North Down (495.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (503.8) and Fermanagh and Omagh (551.1), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 433.8.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 6 and November 7 was 51.
In total 27,859 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 90,358 have been administered in BT48 and 93,851 have been administered in BT47 - 184,209 in total in Derry.