Derry COVID rate falls to 314 cases per 100,000

Between November 1 and November 7, there were 475 cases giving a seven day rate of 314 per 100,000, down from 321.9 on Friday.

Belfast (371.7), Newry, Mourne and Down (405.3), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (417.2), Mid and East Antrim (417.9), Lisburn and Castlereagh (419.9), Mid Ulster (434.3), Causeway Coast and Glens (486.8), Ards and North Down (495.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (503.8) and Fermanagh and Omagh (551.1), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 433.8.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 6 and November 7 was 51.

In total 27,859 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.