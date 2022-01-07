Derry COVID rate falls to 3,843.5 with decreasing prevalence across the north

Between December 31 and January 6, there were 5,801 cases giving a seven day rate of 3,843.5 per 100,000, down considerably from 4,096.9 on Thursday.

Ards & North Down (1,801.2), Mid & East Antrim (1,912.8), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,928.7), Causeway Coast & Glens (2,111.2), Antrim & Newtownabbey (2,172.8), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (2,391.7), Belfast (2,398.8), Newry, Mourne & Down (2,744.1), Mid Ulster (2,889.7) and Fermanagh & Omagh (3,235.2), all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

The average rate for the north is 2,520.1.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 5 and January 6 was 747.

In total 44,379 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.