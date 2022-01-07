Derry COVID rate falls to 3,843.5 with decreasing prevalence across the north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen for the third consecutive day to 3,843.5 cases per 100,000 with decreasing prevalence of infection across the north, the latest Department of Health data show.
Between December 31 and January 6, there were 5,801 cases giving a seven day rate of 3,843.5 per 100,000, down considerably from 4,096.9 on Thursday.
Ards & North Down (1,801.2), Mid & East Antrim (1,912.8), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,928.7), Causeway Coast & Glens (2,111.2), Antrim & Newtownabbey (2,172.8), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (2,391.7), Belfast (2,398.8), Newry, Mourne & Down (2,744.1), Mid Ulster (2,889.7) and Fermanagh & Omagh (3,235.2), all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
Read More
The average rate for the north is 2,520.1.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 5 and January 6 was 747.
In total 44,379 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 114,180 have been administered in BT48 and 117,092 have been administered in BT47 - 231,272 in total in Derry.