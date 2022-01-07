One COVID admission at Altnagelvin with one in seven beds occupied by SARS-CoV-2 patients

Figures show 71 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.

Five (50%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (40%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one bed (10%) was free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Five patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.