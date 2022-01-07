One COVID admission at Altnagelvin with one in seven beds occupied by SARS-CoV-2 patients
A man in his 40s was the only person admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Thursday though one in seven beds at the Derry hospital are now occupied by coronavirus patients, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Friday, 7th January 2022, 3:07 pm
Updated
Friday, 7th January 2022, 3:08 pm
Figures show 71 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.
Five (50%) out of nine ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (40%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one bed (10%) was free.
Five patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 14.20% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 74.15% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 11.93% over capacity; 11.65% were ‘awaiting admission.’