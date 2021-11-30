Derry COVID rate falls to 450.1 cases per 100,000 and is easily the lowest in the north

Between November 23 and November 29, there were 681 cases giving a seven day rate of 450.1 per 100,000, down from 469.3 on Monday.

Belfast (535.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (546.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (549), Lisburn and Castlereagh (606.2), Causeway Coast and Glens (611.7), Ards and North Down (627.6), Mid and East Antrim (652), Mid Ulster (660.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (676) and Antrim and Newtownabbey (689.2), and all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 598.2.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 28 and November 29 was 105.

In total 29,883 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.