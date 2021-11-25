Derry COVID rate falls to 472 cases per 100,000 and remains lowest

Between November 18 and November 24, there were 714 cases giving a seven day rate of 472 per 100,000, down slightly from 481.2 on Wednesday.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (509.2), Fermanagh and Omagh (533.2), Newry, Mourne and Down (561.2), Belfast (580.1), Lisburn and Castlereagh (582.2), Ards and North Down (607.8), Causeway Coast and Glens (700.8), Antrim and Newtownabbey (703.1), Mid and East Antrim (728.8) and Mid Ulster (741.9) all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 608.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 23 and November 24 was 91.

In total 29,409 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.