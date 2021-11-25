Three Altnagelvin COVID admissions; 1.98% capacity left at Derry hospital

Their age ranges were as follows: 50 to 59 (one patient) and over 80 (two patients).

Figures show 56 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four (33.33%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two (16.67%) beds were free.

Six patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.