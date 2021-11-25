Three Altnagelvin COVID admissions; 1.98% capacity left at Derry hospital
Three people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Their age ranges were as follows: 50 to 59 (one patient) and over 80 (two patients).
Figures show 56 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.
Four (33.33%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (50%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two (16.67%) beds were free.
Six patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 9.35% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 85.27% were ‘other occupied’ and there was 1.98% capacity left at the hospital; 3.40% were ‘awaiting admission.’