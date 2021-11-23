Derry COVID rate falls to 472.6 cases per 100,000 and is still lowest

Between November 16 and November 22, there were 715 cases giving a seven day rate of 472.6 per 100,000, down from 480.6 on Friday.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (510.6), Fermanagh and Omagh (531.5), Belfast (561.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (565.7), Lisburn and Castlereagh (602.7), Ards and North Down (609.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (669), Mid and East Antrim (690.7), Causeway Coast and Glens (719.4) and Mid Ulster (791.1) all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 607.4.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 21 and November 22 was 103.

In total 29,189 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.