No reported Altnagelvin COVID admissions;1.39% capacity left at Derry hospital
There were no reported admissions to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 2:52 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 2:54 pm
Figures show 51 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Monday.
Four (33.33%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (25%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and five (41.65%) beds were free.
Seven patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 8.06% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 86.94% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 1.39% capacity left in the system; 3.61% were ‘awaiting admission.’