Derry COVID rate has fallen to 1,170.7 and is now among lowest

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

Between January 10 and January 16, there were 1,769 cases giving a seven day rate of 1,170.7 per 100,000, down from 1,324.2 on Friday.

Most areas in the north now have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Newry, Mourne & Down (1,551.7), Mid Ulster (1,468.9), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,385.6), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,267.4), Mid & East Antrim (1,224.2), Belfast (1,199.2) and Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,182.6), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Only Causeway Coast & Glens (924.5), Fermanagh & Omagh (936.6), and Ards & North Down (1,119.4), have lower rates.

The average rate for the north is 1,246.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 15 and January 16 was 198.

In total 46,877 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.