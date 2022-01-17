Derry COVID rate has fallen to 1,170.7 and is now among lowest
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has fallen to 1,170.7 cases per 100,000 and is now among the lowest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between January 10 and January 16, there were 1,769 cases giving a seven day rate of 1,170.7 per 100,000, down from 1,324.2 on Friday.
Most areas in the north now have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.
Newry, Mourne & Down (1,551.7), Mid Ulster (1,468.9), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,385.6), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,267.4), Mid & East Antrim (1,224.2), Belfast (1,199.2) and Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,182.6), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
Only Causeway Coast & Glens (924.5), Fermanagh & Omagh (936.6), and Ards & North Down (1,119.4), have lower rates.
The average rate for the north is 1,246.6.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 15 and January 16 was 198.
In total 46,877 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 115,358 have been administered in BT48 and 119,537 have been administered in BT47 - 234,895 in total in Derry