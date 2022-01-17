Three people admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend
Three people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to figures released by the Department of Health on Monday.
The age ranges of the patients were as follows: 40-49 (one patient) and 70-79 (two patients).
Figures show 58 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.
Six (54.55%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (36.36%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one bed (9.09%) was free.
Five patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 11.17% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 84.53% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.43% over capacity; 4.30% were ‘awaiting admission.’