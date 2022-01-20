Derry COVID rate remains static at 1,078.7 and is third lowest in north

Between January 13 and January 19, there were 1,630 cases giving a seven day rate of 1,078.7 per 100,000, no real change from 1,075.4 on Wednesday.

Only Fermanagh and Omagh (991.2) and Causeway Coast and Glens (1,038.3) have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Newry, Mourne & Down (1,840.2), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,653.1), Mid Ulster (1,531.4), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,513.7), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,461.9), Mid & East Antrim (1,460.8), Belfast (1,331.4) and Ards & North Down (1,318.1), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 1,413.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 18 and January 19 was 226.

In total 47,569 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.