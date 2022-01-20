Derry COVID rate remains static at 1,078.7 and is third lowest in north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate remains static at 1,078.7 and is still the third lowest in the north, according to the latest data from the Department of Health.
Between January 13 and January 19, there were 1,630 cases giving a seven day rate of 1,078.7 per 100,000, no real change from 1,075.4 on Wednesday.
Only Fermanagh and Omagh (991.2) and Causeway Coast and Glens (1,038.3) have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
Newry, Mourne & Down (1,840.2), Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (1,653.1), Mid Ulster (1,531.4), Antrim & Newtownabbey (1,513.7), Lisburn & Castlereagh (1,461.9), Mid & East Antrim (1,460.8), Belfast (1,331.4) and Ards & North Down (1,318.1), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 1,413.6.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between January 18 and January 19 was 226.
In total 47,569 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 116,097 have been administered in BT48 and 120,509 have been administered in BT47 - 236,606 in total in Derry