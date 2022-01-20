Three admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19

The age ranges of the patients were as follows: 70-79 (two patients) and over 80 (one patient).

Figures show 66 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

Four (36.36%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (45.45%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two beds (18.18% were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.