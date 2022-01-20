Three admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19
Three people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to new Department of Health figures.
The age ranges of the patients were as follows: 70-79 (two patients) and over 80 (one patient).
Figures show 66 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.
Four (36.36%) out of eleven ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; five (45.45%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two beds (18.18% were free.
Four patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 10.92% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 85.15% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 2.80% over capacity; 3.92% were ‘awaiting admission.’