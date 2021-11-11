Derry COVID rate rises above 300 cases per 100,000 but is still lowest in the north

Between November 4 and November 10, there were 460 cases giving a seven day rate of 304.1 per 100,000, down from 296.8 on Wednesday.

Belfast (409.6), Newry, Mourne and Down (413), Lisburn and Castlereagh (467.1), Mid and East Antrim (473.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (478.2), Antrim and Newtownabbey (500.3), Mid Ulster (515.1), Ards and North Down (517.5), Fermanagh and Omagh (590.3) and Causeway Coast and Glens (624.1), all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 476.9.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 9 and November 10 was 94.

In total 28,071 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.