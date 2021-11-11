Three COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 6.70% over capacity
Three people - including a boy aged under 20 - were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Their age ranges were as follows: 0-19 (one patient), 20-39 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).
The boy was discharged later on the same day.
Figures show 55 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.
Four (30.77%) out of thirteen ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; six (46.15%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and three (23.08%) bed was free.
Six patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 10.34% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 81.01% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 6.70% over capacity; 8.66% were ‘awaiting admission.’