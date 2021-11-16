Derry COVID rate rises again to 388 cases per 100,000; Mid Ulster up to 807.2

Between November 9 and November 15, there were 587 cases giving a seven day rate of 388 per 100,000, up from 361.6 on Monday.

Belfast (441.6), Newry, Mourne and Down (486.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (500), Antrim and Newtownabbey (562.4), Ards and North Down (568.2), Fermanagh and Omagh (579.2), Lisburn and Castlereagh (582.9), Mid and East Antrim (613.9), Causeway Coast and Glens (801.6) and Mid Ulster (807.2) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 562.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 14 and November 15 was 110.

In total 28,495 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.