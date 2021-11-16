Three COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 4.21% over capacity

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).

Figures show 54 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Two (15.38%) out of thirteen ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; seven (53.85%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four (30.77%) bed was free.

Six patients were being ventilated - two were COVID-19 patients.