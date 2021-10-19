Derry COVID rate rises fractionally to 347 cases per 100k and is now second lowest in the north

Between October 12 and October 18, there were 525 cases giving a seven day rate of 347 per 100,000, up from 341.1 on Monday.

Only Mid Ulster (345.4) has a lower rate.

Mid and East Antrim (416.4), Newry, Mourne and Down (425.1), Belfast (461.4), Ards and North Down (477.4), Fermanagh and Omagh (491.5), Causeway Coast and Glens (491.6),Lisburn and Castlereagh (480.8), Antrim and Newtownabbey (545.6) and Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (585.6) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 467.9.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between October 17 and October 18 was 89.

In total 26,544 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.