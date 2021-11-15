Derry COVID rate rises sharply to 361.6 cases per 100,000 but is still lowest

Between November 8 and November 14, there were 547 cases giving a seven day rate of 361.6 per 100,000, up from 306 on Friday.

Belfast (446.5), Newry, Mourne and Down (451.6), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (521.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (531.7), Lisburn and Castlereagh (556.8), Ards and North Down (585.6), Fermanagh and Omagh (595.4), Mid and East Antrim (606.7), Causeway Coast and Glens (772.6) and Mid Ulster (779.7) all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 554.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 13 and November 14 was 76.

In total 28,385 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.