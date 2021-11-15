Five COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 2.23% over capacity
Five people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 50-59 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).
Figures show 59 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.
Four (30.77%) out of thirteen ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; eight (61.54%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one (7.69%) bed was free.
Seven patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 8.66% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 84.64% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 2.23% over capacity; 6.70% were ‘awaiting admission.’