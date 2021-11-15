Five COVID-19 admissions; Altnagelvin 2.23% over capacity

Five people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 15th November 2021, 3:02 pm
Updated Monday, 15th November 2021, 3:04 pm

Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 50-59 (one patient), 60-69 (one patient), 70-79 (one patient) and over 80 (one patient).

Figures show 59 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

Read More

Read More
Derry COVID-19 positivity drops to 15%
Altnagelvin Hospital

Four (30.77%) out of thirteen ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; eight (61.54%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one (7.69%) bed was free.

Seven patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 8.66% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 84.64% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 2.23% over capacity; 6.70% were ‘awaiting admission.’

Covid-19AltnagelvinDepartment of HealthWestern TrustICU