Derry COVID rate rises slightly to 456.1 cases per 100,000 but is far lower than average

Between November 24 and November 30, there were 690 cases giving a seven day rate of 456.1 per 100,000, up from 450.1 on Tuesday.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (548.1), Belfast (560.6), Fermanagh and Omagh (574.1), Causeway Coast and Glens (605.5), Mid and East Antrim (621.8), Ards and North Down (626.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (632.2), Mid Ulster (653.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (698.9) and Newry, Mourne and Down (711.3) all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 608.2.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 29 and November 30 was 124.

In total 30,007 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.