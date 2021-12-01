One COVID-19 patient admitted to Altnagelvin; midnight occupancy as low as July

A man in his 60s was the only person admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.

By Kevin Mullan
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 4:59 pm

Figures show 43 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

Midnight occupancy remains at its lowest point since July 21 (38) - over four months ago.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Three (25%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (25%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and six (50%) beds were free.

Three patients were being ventilated - all three were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 7.69% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 85.44% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 0.27% capacity left in the system; 6.59% were ‘awaiting admission.’

