One COVID-19 patient admitted to Altnagelvin; midnight occupancy as low as July
A man in his 60s was the only person admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Figures show 43 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.
Midnight occupancy remains at its lowest point since July 21 (38) - over four months ago.
Three (25%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (25%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and six (50%) beds were free.
Three patients were being ventilated - all three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 7.69% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 85.44% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital had 0.27% capacity left in the system; 6.59% were ‘awaiting admission.’