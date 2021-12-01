One COVID-19 patient admitted to Altnagelvin; midnight occupancy as low as July

Figures show 43 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

Midnight occupancy remains at its lowest point since July 21 (38) - over four months ago.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Three (25%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; three (25%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and six (50%) beds were free.

Three patients were being ventilated - all three were COVID-19 patients.