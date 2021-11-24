Derry COVID rate rises slightly to 481.2 cases per 100,000 but remains lowest
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen slightly to 481.2 cases per 100,000 but remains the lowest in the north.
Between November 17 and November 23, there were 728 cases giving a seven day rate of 481.2 per 100,000, up slightly from 472.6 on Tuesday.
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (520.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (546), Newry, Mourne and Down (553.6), Belfast (583.9), Lisburn and Castlereagh (587.7), Ards and North Down (617.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (704.5), Causeway Coast and Glens (718), Mid and East Antrim (734.5) and Mid Ulster (792.4) all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 618.1.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 22 and November 23 was 129.
In total 29,318 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 99,882 have been administered in BT48 and 102,807 have been administered in BT47 - 202,689 in total in Derry.