Derry COVID rate rises slightly to 481.2 cases per 100,000 but remains lowest

Between November 17 and November 23, there were 728 cases giving a seven day rate of 481.2 per 100,000, up slightly from 472.6 on Tuesday.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (520.3), Fermanagh and Omagh (546), Newry, Mourne and Down (553.6), Belfast (583.9), Lisburn and Castlereagh (587.7), Ards and North Down (617.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (704.5), Causeway Coast and Glens (718), Mid and East Antrim (734.5) and Mid Ulster (792.4) all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 618.1.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 22 and November 23 was 129.

In total 29,318 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.