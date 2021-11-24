One Altnagelvin COVID admissions; Derry hospital 1.12% over capacity
One man was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 3:21 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 3:22 pm
He was aged 40 to 49.
Figures show 53 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.
Four (33.33%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four (33.33%) beds were free.
Six patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 8.96% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 84.31% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 1.12% over capacity; 6.72% were ‘awaiting admission.’