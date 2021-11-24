One Altnagelvin COVID admissions; Derry hospital 1.12% over capacity

He was aged 40 to 49.

Figures show 53 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Tuesday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four (33.33%) out of twelve ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and four (33.33%) beds were free.

Six patients were being ventilated - three were COVID-19 patients.