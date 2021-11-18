Derry COVID rate rises to 433 cases per 100,000 but is lowest in north
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen to 433 cases per 100,000 but remains the lowest in the north.
Between November 11 and November 17, there were 655 cases giving a seven day rate of 433 per 100,000, up from 415.1 on Wednesday.
Belfast (466.6), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (501.8), Newry, Mourne and Down (510), Fermanagh and Omagh (569.9), Ards and North Down (577.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (594.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (641.8), Mid and East Antrim (651.2), Causeway Coast and Glens (780.9) and Mid Ulster (886) all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 587.3.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 16 and November 17 was 107.
In total 28,712 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 97,332 have been administered in BT48 and 100,508 have been administered in BT47 - 197,840 in total in Derry.