Derry COVID rate rises to 433 cases per 100,000 but is lowest in north

Between November 11 and November 17, there were 655 cases giving a seven day rate of 433 per 100,000, up from 415.1 on Wednesday.

Belfast (466.6), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (501.8), Newry, Mourne and Down (510), Fermanagh and Omagh (569.9), Ards and North Down (577.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (594.4), Lisburn and Castlereagh (641.8), Mid and East Antrim (651.2), Causeway Coast and Glens (780.9) and Mid Ulster (886) all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 587.3.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 16 and November 17 was 107.

In total 28,712 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.