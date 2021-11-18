Four Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions; Derry hospital 0.85% over capacity
Four people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 40-49 (one patient), 50-59 (one patient) and 70-79 (one patient).
Figures show 59 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.
Four (30.77%) out of thirteen ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (30.77%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and five (38.46%) beds were free.
Seven patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 8.78% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 85.55% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 0.85% over capacity; 5.67% were ‘awaiting admission.’