Derry COVID rate rises to 480.6 cases per 100,000; Derry passes 200,000 vaccination milestone

Between November 15 and November 21, there were 727 cases giving a seven day rate of 480.6 per 100,000, up from 433.6 on Friday.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (527.7), Fermanagh and Omagh (570.7), Belfast (574.3), Newry, Mourne and Down (591.6), Ards and North Down (612.8), Lisburn and Castlereagh (636.3), Antrim and Newtownabbey (705.2), Mid and East Antrim (718.7), Causeway Coast and Glens (765.7) and Mid Ulster (803.2) all have higher rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 630.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between November 20 and November 21 was 79.

In total 29,086 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.