Two Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions; Derry hospital 2.29% over capacity
Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Their age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (one patient) and 70-79 (one patient). Both were admitted on Friday.
Figures show 52 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.
Four (40%) out of ten ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (40%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two (20%) beds were free.
Seven patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 8.57% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 84.29% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 2.29% over capacity; 7.14% were ‘awaiting admission.’