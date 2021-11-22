Two Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions; Derry hospital 2.29% over capacity

Two people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 over the weekend, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 3:40 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd November 2021, 3:42 pm

Their age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (one patient) and 70-79 (one patient). Both were admitted on Friday.

Figures show 52 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four (40%) out of ten ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (40%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two (20%) beds were free.

Seven patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.

In terms of general occupancy 8.57% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 84.29% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 2.29% over capacity; 7.14% were ‘awaiting admission.’

