Two Altnagelvin COVID-19 admissions; Derry hospital 2.29% over capacity

Their age ranges were as follows: 50-59 (one patient) and 70-79 (one patient). Both were admitted on Friday.

Figures show 52 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Sunday.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Four (40%) out of ten ICU beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (40%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and two (20%) beds were free.

Seven patients were being ventilated - four were COVID-19 patients.