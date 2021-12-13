Derry COVID rate rises to 602.8 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen to 602.8 cases per 100,000.
Between December 6 and December 12, there were 912 cases giving a seven day rate of 602.8 per 100,000, up from 573.1 on Friday.
Four areas - Mid Ulster (523.8), Fermanagh and Omagh (546), Causeway Coast and Glens (551.7) and Belfast (568.2) - have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
Mid and East Antrim (614.6), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (620.2), Lisburn and Castlereagh (663.7), Ards and North Down (744.5), Antrim and Newtownabbey (763) and Newry, Mourne and Down (790.7) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 638.1.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between December 11 and December 12 was 114.
In total 31,476 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 104,373 have been administered in BT48 and 105,510 have been administered in BT47 - 209,883 in total in Derry.