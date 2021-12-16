Derry COVID rate rises to 651.1 cases per 100,000

Between December 9 and December 15, there were 985 cases giving a seven day rate of 651.1 per 100,000, up from 613.4 on Wednesday.

Five areas - Causeway Coast and Glens (533.7), Mid Ulster (566.9), Mid & East Antrim (570.8), Fermanagh and Omagh (586) and Belfast (616.2) - all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (685.9), Lisburn and Castlereagh (697.9), Newry, Mourne and Down (742.7), Antrim and Newtownabbey (744.9) and Ards & North Down (791.5) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 662.6.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between December 14 and December 15 was 169.

In total 31,946 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.