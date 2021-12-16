One COVID-19 patient admitted to Altnagelvin; hospital 7.63% over capacity
One person - a woman aged 20 to 39 - was admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:02 pm
Updated
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:10 pm
Figures show 45 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.
Six (46.15%) out of 13 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; seven (53.85%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.
Eight patients were being ventilated - six were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 9.04% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 80.79% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 7.63% over capacity; 10.17% were ‘awaiting admission.’