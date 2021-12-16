One COVID-19 patient admitted to Altnagelvin; hospital 7.63% over capacity

Figures show 45 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Wednesday.

Six (46.15%) out of 13 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; seven (53.85%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and no beds were free.

Altnagelvin Hospital

Eight patients were being ventilated - six were COVID-19 patients.