Derry COVID rate rises to 686.8 cases per 100,000

Between December 10 and December 16, there were 1,039 cases giving a seven day rate of 686.8 per 100,000, up from 651.1 on Thursday.

Five areas - Causeway Coast and Glens (553), Mid Ulster (576.3), Fermanagh & Omagh (578.4), Mid & East Antrim (582.3) and Belfast (638.6) - all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.

Lisburn and Castlereagh (695.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (717.8), Newry, Mourne and Down (723.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (730.3) and Ards & North Down (793.9) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.

Latest daily COVID-19 data released.

The average rate for the north is 674.2.

The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between December 15 and December 16 was 179.

In total 32,125 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.