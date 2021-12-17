Derry COVID rate rises to 686.8 cases per 100,000
The Derry/Strabane seven day COVID-19 rate has risen to 686.8 cases per 100,000.
Between December 10 and December 16, there were 1,039 cases giving a seven day rate of 686.8 per 100,000, up from 651.1 on Thursday.
Five areas - Causeway Coast and Glens (553), Mid Ulster (576.3), Fermanagh & Omagh (578.4), Mid & East Antrim (582.3) and Belfast (638.6) - all have lower rates than Derry/ Strabane.
Lisburn and Castlereagh (695.9), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (717.8), Newry, Mourne and Down (723.9), Antrim and Newtownabbey (730.3) and Ards & North Down (793.9) all have higher rates than Derry/Strabane.
The average rate for the north is 674.2.
The daily change in the cumulative number of patients with a positive test in Derry and Strabane between December 15 and December 16 was 179.
In total 32,125 people have now tested positive for the illness in Derry and Strabane.
A breakdown of the number of vaccinations by postcode shows that 108,380 have been administered in BT48 and 108,792 have been administered in BT47 - 217,172 in total in Derry.