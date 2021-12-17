Four COVID-19 patients admitted to Altnagelvin; hospital 4.80% over capacity
Four people were admitted to Altnagelvin with COVID-19 yesterday, according to figures released by the Department of Health this afternoon.
Their age ranges were as follows: 20-39 (one patient), 50-59 (two patients) and over 80 (one patient).
Figures show 48 people were being treated as coronavirus inpatients across all Western Trust hospitals at midnight on Thursday.
Seven (58.33%) out of 12 ICU beds at Altnagelvin were occupied by patients with COVID-19; four (33.33%) were occupied by non-COVID-19 patients; and one (8.33%) bed was free.
Eight patients were being ventilated - six were COVID-19 patients.
In terms of general occupancy 10.73% of beds at Altnagelvin were ‘COVID-19 occupied’, 81.07% were ‘other occupied’ and the hospital was 4.80% over capacity; 8.19% were ‘awaiting admission.’